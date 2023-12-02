Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

UPDATE: Still tracking heavy rain, but a change in the severe weather risk

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Rain and storms throughout your Saturday...
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heavy rainfall is continuing across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. There may be a few spots where rain is not quite as heavy, but most of the area will pick up a few inches of additional rainfall.

Rainfall estimates as of Noon look like this:

Rainfall totals through Noon
Rainfall totals through Noon(WCTV)

With little clearing or stoppage of the rain this morning, the severe weather risk has lowered, which is great news. I still want folks near the Apalachicola River and coastal areas to be weather-aware for one of these storms to turn severe. The main risk is an isolated tornado/waterspout.

EVERYONE has the risk of flash flooding today, so I would not recommend being out and about today if you can help it. Flooding has already occurred in a few spots since this morning. Most of the Big Bend and our southernmost Georgia counties are under a Flood Watch through Sunday (tomorrow) evening.

Flood Watch until tomorrow
Flood Watch until tomorrow(WCTV)

A few events have already been canceled or postponed. The SWAC Championship is still a go. If you are heading to the FAMU game, bring that rain gear. Hopefully, the lightning will be done by then, but I do not expect dry conditions for the 4:00 pm kickoff. Based on the arrival of any lightning the game may need to be delayed.

For the Valdosta State game, the weather does not look great with showers, some heavy at times.

No matter what your plans consist of today, make sure you are staying weather-aware.

The ACC Championship will be played outside of the area, but FSU will be playing in some rain too most likely in North Carolina... but not quite as intense as what we are dealing with in the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Showers will be heavy through the evening with a few storms. By late evening and overnight showers will become more isolated, but should remain cloudy. No severe weather risk tonight.

Futurecast Saturday evening
Futurecast Saturday evening(WCTV)

Showers and a few storms linger into your overnight hours through tomorrow morning. Temperatures likely remain in the 60s over the next 24 hours, possibly making a run near 70.

Monday and next week are trending cooler and drier! Watch the video for the breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Florida Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
It’s playoff season: Vote in round three for the Football Friday Night Play of the Year!
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi versus SUV crash on I-10 East causes roadblock, hospitalizes woman
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
Counselors were available for students once the school district learned of the student's passing.
Cairo High School student passes away

Latest News

Stormy at times throughout your Saturday.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, December 2
Keeping shelter animals warm and safe during cold temps
Keeping plants and pets safe during the winter-like chill
Keeping shelter animals warm and safe during cold temps
Keeping shelter animals warm and safe during cold temps
WCTV First Alert Weather Day logo
First Alert Weather Day declared as cold air moves into the region