UPDATE: Still tracking heavy rain, but a change in the severe weather risk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heavy rainfall is continuing across the Big Bend and South Georgia today. There may be a few spots where rain is not quite as heavy, but most of the area will pick up a few inches of additional rainfall.

Rainfall estimates as of Noon look like this:

Rainfall totals through Noon (WCTV)

With little clearing or stoppage of the rain this morning, the severe weather risk has lowered, which is great news. I still want folks near the Apalachicola River and coastal areas to be weather-aware for one of these storms to turn severe. The main risk is an isolated tornado/waterspout.

EVERYONE has the risk of flash flooding today, so I would not recommend being out and about today if you can help it. Flooding has already occurred in a few spots since this morning. Most of the Big Bend and our southernmost Georgia counties are under a Flood Watch through Sunday (tomorrow) evening.

Flood Watch until tomorrow (WCTV)

A few events have already been canceled or postponed. The SWAC Championship is still a go. If you are heading to the FAMU game, bring that rain gear. Hopefully, the lightning will be done by then, but I do not expect dry conditions for the 4:00 pm kickoff. Based on the arrival of any lightning the game may need to be delayed.

For the Valdosta State game, the weather does not look great with showers, some heavy at times.

No matter what your plans consist of today, make sure you are staying weather-aware.

The ACC Championship will be played outside of the area, but FSU will be playing in some rain too most likely in North Carolina... but not quite as intense as what we are dealing with in the Big Bend and south Georgia.

Showers will be heavy through the evening with a few storms. By late evening and overnight showers will become more isolated, but should remain cloudy. No severe weather risk tonight.

Futurecast Saturday evening (WCTV)

Showers and a few storms linger into your overnight hours through tomorrow morning. Temperatures likely remain in the 60s over the next 24 hours, possibly making a run near 70.

Monday and next week are trending cooler and drier! Watch the video for the breakdown.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.