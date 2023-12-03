Tell Me Something Good
FAMU fans brave the rain to support the Rattlers in the SWAC Championship

Ponchos, patience and plenty of pride, were visible in the stands of Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FAMU fans draped in ponchos attend the 2023 SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View at...
FAMU fans draped in ponchos attend the 2023 SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View at Bragg Memorial Stadium.(WCTV, Brianna Shaw)
By WCTV Staff and Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida A&M sought to make history in the SWAC Championship, hordes of fans braved a wet Saturday to support them.

The Rattlers would ultimately come out victorious against Prairie View A&M, 35-14, in a rematch with a lot more at stake than their previous matchup during FAMU’s homecoming in October.

Ponchos, patience and plenty of pride, were visible in the stands of Bragg Memorial Stadium as FAMU remained in the lead for the duration of the game, which did seem some weather-related delays.

Kenneth Stephens, a FAMU employee whose daughter also attends the university, told WCTV’s Brianna Shaw what makes him proud to be a Rattler.

“The pride is knowing all the football players and the coaches, and knowing what they went through to get this far and I’m just happy for them, and the university, and the community, and me,” Stephens said.

For Stephens and his wife, this was their second time watching FAMU defeat PVAMU. They also attended the homecoming game.

