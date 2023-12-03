Tell Me Something Good
FAMU wins 2023 SWAC Championship, now Celebration Bowl bound

The Rattlers made history in the Capital City on Saturday night.
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Rattlers are headed to the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the first time, after defeating Prairie View A&M University 35-14 on Saturday.

Rain fell steady on Bragg Memorial Stadium, at times forcing delays, and drenching fans. But the atmosphere remained electric as the Rattlers met the moment.

By the half, FAMU was up 21-7, and the lead kept growing.

It was a night of firsts. The 2023 SWAC Championship is the only one to be hosted in Tallahassee thus far. And with a win comfortably secured, the Rattlers are set to take on Howard in Atlanta for their inaugural Celebration Bowl appearance.

