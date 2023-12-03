Tell Me Something Good
Seminoles Snubbed: Florida State left out of College Football Playoff

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 13-0 record, three top 25 wins, and a power five conference championship wasn’t enough in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee as the Florida State Seminoles were left out of the CFP on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl while Washington will face off against Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

As an ACC Champion not selected to the CFP, FSU is locked into an invite to the Orange Bowl.

This is a developing story, stay with WCTV as Tallahassee, Florida State and ‘Noles fans at large react to the snub.

