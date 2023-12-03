Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused flooding in multiple homes.

On Saturday, Valdosta city stormwater personnel responded to sanitary sewage exiting the cleanouts of four homes in the 2100 block of Pin Oak Circle, according to a release by the city.

It was determined that an unknown obstruction in the line was likely the cause of the issue. City staff quickly dislodged the blockage. The city said an estimated 6,300 gallons of wastewater were released from the four cleanouts into One Mile Branch.

A few residents have been through this more than once.

Tiffany Sigmund is a Valdosta resident who has suffered from flooding not once but twice after Hurricane Idalia.

She just moved back in for only one month before her residence started flooding again.

“When I went to go check the other bathroom and similar was happening it was just gushing out from underneath the toilet. So I immediately turned off the shutoff valve, and I put towels under there to plug it. I noticed when I turned off the shutoff valve it was still coming underneath,” Sigmund said.

Another neighbor, Hazel Edgecomb, says she is grateful that some of the neighbors checked on each other before it got worse.

“We cannot leave our homes and go for a couple of hours and we can not leave our homes, especially on the weekends and come back. It would have been a disaster but if it hadn’t been for our neighbor Tiffany we would of been in a bad situation,” Edgecomb said.

Neighbors say the city did come out and try to fix the situation, however, many residents just want answers as to why this problem keeps occurring.

On Dec. 4, the Central Line Division of the Utilities Department will be back on-site to check the line for other potential obstructions, according to the release. The city said all appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified.

The city said that preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program.

“This program includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement. In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River,” the release said.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.

For more information, contact the city of Valdosta Utilities Department’s Environmental Division at (229) 259-3592.

