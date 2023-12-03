Tell Me Something Good
South Georgia man recounts meeting former first lady Rosalynn Carter

By Staci Inez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man had the chance to shake hands and get a photo with former first lady Rosalynn Carter when she attended the Rose Festival Parade in 1979.

“I can’t believe this was 44 years ago,” said Joseph “Joe Soul” Thomas. “It seems like it was just yesterday.”

Thomas founded the Miss Black Soul Beauty Pageant, and as part of the competition, the winner was featured on a float in the parade. Thomas won the award for “Best Float” in 1979, which happened to be the same year Mrs. Carter was serving as the parade’s grand marshal.

“I couldn’t believe that the first lady was going to be presenting me my award,” said Thomas. “I almost fell to the floor.”

Thomas described Mrs. Carter as a nice, generous person who treated everyone equally. He said she was kind to any person she met, and he believes her loving spirit will live on for years to come.

“Until the day I’m gone, I’m always going to remember that,” said Thomas. “That was the highlight of my whole life.”

