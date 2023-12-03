Valdosta State falls in NCAA DII quarterfinals

Tell Me Something Good
Blazers fall in quarterfinals to Lenoir Rhyne.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:51 AM EST
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State’s struggle to get into the endzone would lead to their season ending with a loss 35-7 to Lenoir Rhyne.

The loss does end the Blazer’s season.

