Valdosta State falls in NCAA DII quarterfinals

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State’s struggle to get into the endzone would lead to their season ending with a loss 35-7 to Lenoir Rhyne.

The loss does end the Blazer’s season.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.