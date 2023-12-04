Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
‘Your package is delayed’ | Delivery text scams are hot for the holidays
A Florida 511 camera shows a crash on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 184 on Friday, Dec. 1,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi versus SUV crash on I-10 East causes roadblock, hospitalizes woman
The FAMULY expanded globally this fall thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom...
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. A former American...
Former US ambassador arrested in Florida, accused of serving as an agent of Cuba, AP source says