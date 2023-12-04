Bejedi helps carry Florida State back to winning ways with 76-49 win over Kent State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State fifth year senior, Sara Bejedi, led the Seminoles with 14 points in their 76-49 win over Kent State on Sunday.

The ‘Noles are back on winning ways after picking up their first two losses of the season in back to back games against Stanford and Arkansas.

FSU trailed the Golden Flashes 14-11 in the first quarter but a 20 point second quarter would help give them the lead in their win.

Makayla Timpson also had 14 total points in the game and was just shy of a double double with eight total rebounds.

The Seminoles are now 6-2 on the season. They will host Jacksonville next. That game is on Thursday at 11 a.m.

