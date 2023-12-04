Florida State soccer focused on bringing fourth national title home to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six of the last twelve women’s soccer national championships belong to two schools, Stanford and Florida State. Each school has three titles to their name. On Monday, the two face each other in this year’s national title game, and the Seminoles are focused on bringing home trophy number four to Tallahassee.

When it comes to women’s soccer, you’ll find few teams as dominant as Florida State. Four straight College Cups, and going back further, ten of the last 13.

“Definitely holding a lot of pride, and obviously we know how much it means and how much is at stake, but definitely we know what’s at stake, but trying to just take it all in and live in the moment,” said senior Leilanni Nesbeth.

The 21-0-1 Seminoles look to win their fourth National Championship Monday night, but the team standing in the way, has something to brag about too.

“The fact that we’re meeting here on this stage right now for the first time in the National Championship between the two programs obviously makes for a nice story,” said Florida State head coach Brian Pensky.

20-0-4 Stanford is the Seminoles opponent, a team who’s won three national titles since 2011, and a team that like Florida State, has made the College Cup their second home over the past decade and a half.

“Our team has done a great job of keeping the main thing the main thing, and the main thing is this is soccer, and never making it about the moment or about the event,” said Pensky.

“If you’re not ready to compete, you may not always win, so we have to be prepared for a battle,” added Nesbeth. “It’s anyone’s game, so we just have to get out there and compete.”

Anyone’s game. A battle of unbeatens playing for it all.

“Just treating it like a soccer game,” said Nesbeth. “You have 90 minutes.”

Ninety minutes away from bring home another trophy to Tallahassee.

“Knowing that we have Florida State, the town of Tallahassee behind us, gives us a whole lot of strength heading into tomorrow night,” added Pensky.

The strength to dominate, again. Monday’s national title game is set for 6:00 in Cary, North Carolina.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.