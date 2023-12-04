Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.
FAMU wins 2023 SWAC Championship, now Celebration Bowl bound
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
The FAMULY expanded globally this fall thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom...
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

Don't fall for these delivery text scams
‘Your package is delayed’ | Why you should never ‘click on the link’
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Man finds miracle in CT after suffering from rare disorder
Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Couple's bodies found at military base
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal goes before the Supreme Court, with billions of dollars at stake