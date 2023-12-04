Tell Me Something Good
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The victim has been identified as Sahara Alarcon.

The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. after a woman reported to law enforcement that her daughter had been shot, per a release from the sheriff’s office. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was asked to help in the investigation shortly after it was called in.

First responders met the victim and her mother and then took her to a local hospital where she is currently in stable, but critical condition.

The case is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430. Anonymous tips can also be made by clicking here.

