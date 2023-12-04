Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County gifted new transportation van from Bridgestone

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Bridgestone Nashville expands access to transportation for Cairo area kids and teens with donation of new vehicle.

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, today surprised Cairo youth by unveiling a new passenger van donated to Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County that will give more kids and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming.

The donation is a part of Bridgestone’s Driving Great Futures initiative, which has raised over $20 million to connect kids and teens with Boys & Girls Clubs of America programs and resources across the U.S. since 2015.

Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County is one of 12 locations nationwide to receive a grant this year from Bridgestone to purchase a new passenger van equipped with world-class Bridgestone tires.

The new van will provide transportation for kids to get to and from the Club, as well as allow for field trips, college tours and other enrichment opportunities.

Bridgestone will also support Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County by maintaining the new vehicle at its retail stores, helping to ensure that it stays in good working order.

Marko Ibrahim, President, Bridgestone Retail Operations, says “At Bridgestone, we believe in the transformative power of Boys & Girls Clubs programming to bridge gaps and build strong futures for young people. We are honored to help Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County reach more kids and teens who will now have access to life-changing resources and experiences.”

Stephen Francis, Executive Director, Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County, says, “This new van isn’t just a vehicle. It’s a symbol of opportunity, connection and hope for the kids and families we serve. We are grateful for the support of Bridgestone who are truly helping us drive great futures.”

