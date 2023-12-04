One more day of clouds before the sunshine returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mother Nature must have a case of Monday’s... cloudy skies today with peeks of brightness here and there. Often I would not call it sunshine, but today I will because we need some positivity this Monday!

The mid and high-level clouds will stick around through Tuesday until a weak cold front moves through. Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. (rather than near 70).

Cold Front today (WCTV)

High pressure changes wind direction and brings us full-on sunshine and breezy conditions on Wednesday. The big blue “H” will also bring some cooler air to the area. Highs in the 50s on Wednesday and may struggle to get to 60 on Thursday as well.

Wednesday night and Thursday night lows will drop into the 30s, so there may be some patchy frost for a few spots, mainly in South Georgia.

Staying quiet through Friday and most of Saturday. A cold front will be approaching the area between late Saturday and early Sunday. That will bring showers and possibly a few storms to the area, on Sunday. I do not expect an all-day rain.

Weekend showers (WCTV)

By the way, rainfall over the weekend wiped out the drought for most of the area! Really good news for the agriculture community.

We will have live updates on air through the evening.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.