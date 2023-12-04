Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many Florida State University students said their hopes of the team making it to the playoffs were high considering the football team’s record and how the team faced adversity this season.

The College Playoff committee’s decision came as a shock to some students considering the team is undefeated this season and they won the ACC championship.

“There’s never been an undefeated team to not be in the College Football Playoff. They should’ve put Florida State in because of our resume, our record, and everything else,” FSU student Maxwell Vollrath said.

“That’s kind of bull crap that we didn’t make it.”

“I think it’s blasphemy.”

FSU student, Kevin Shasho, said despite Sunday’s announcement, he’s proud the team made it as far as they did.

“Everyone is proud to be a Seminole. Make the playoff or not, we’re still 13 and 0. We had such a good season, a season that most people didn’t think we were going to have in the first place,” Shasho said.

