Showers are out, drier and cooler air is next

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Rainy start to your Sunday, drier by the end of the day.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The flood watch has been dropped across the area as rain moves out along a cold front. Tonight partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s, a slightly cooler night than in recent days.

Drier skies tomorrow and Tuesday with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunny Wednesday and Thursday and cool with highs in the 60s. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Friday is looking partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty late showers and highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday/Sunday timeframe a cold front will approach the area. Bringing showers and possibly storms. Given the setup these should be quick movers and not storms developing over a warm front that is not moving (like the previous weekends). I don’t see next weekend being a wash, but there will still be a good chance of showers or storms if current trends hold. Current runs look like evening/overnight showers Saturday into Sunday, not all-day rains Saturday or Sunday.

Next Weekend's Rain
Next Weekend's Rain(WCTV)

