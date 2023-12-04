Tell Me Something Good
South Georgia: Don’t forget to vote in your runoff elections on Tuesday

Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season isn’t quite over for parts of South Georgia. Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Here are a list of runoff races we’ll be following:

Willacoochee Mayor

Incumbent Sam Newsome is running against Dante Griffin for the Willacoochee mayoral seat.

Enigma City Council Post 1

Incumbent Bentley Barrentine is running against Donald Franklin, Sr. for the Enigma City Council Post 1 seat.

Enigma City Council Post 2

Incumbent Wayne Chin is running against Doug Webb for a seat on Enigma City Council Post 2.

Arabi City Council Post 3

Ben Walls and Awais Cheema are running for the council seat on Arabi City Council Post 3.

Bainbridge City Council District B, Seat 3

Keenan Roy Adams is running against Ashley Ryan Kinchen for Bainbridge City Council District B, Seat 3.

Brinson City Council Seat 3

Incumbent Joe Belvin is running against Randy Baggerly for Brinson City Council Seat 3.

Vienna Mayor

Incumbent Eddie Daniels is running against Randall Almond to become the next Vienna mayor.

Vienna City Council

Incumbent Albert King is running against Babette Lewis for a seat on the Vienna City Council

Valdosta City Council District 7

Nick Harden is running against Bill Love for the Valdosta City Council District 1 seat.

Pelham School Board District 1

Helen Cody is running against Annette Ervin for the Pelham School Board District 1 seat.

Stay tuned with WALB News on-air and online for all election results.

