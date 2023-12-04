Voter rights groups plan to appeal Florida congressional map ruling to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The Florida Supreme Court is likely to hear a statewide redistricting case. Voter rights groups are planning to appeal a decision that the state’s congressional districts can stay.

The Florida First District of Appeals ruled Friday the legislature is okay in approving congressional maps drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office.

The map changed Florida’s fifth congressional district, which connected communities 200 miles apart from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. That district would become centered in the Jacksonville area.

“We feel the court has sanctioned voter suppression,” Equal Ground Political Director Genesis Robinson said.

Florida’s fifth district had been a Black-performing district for years and was represented by Democrat Al Lawson until this year. Under Florida law, congressional districts cannot be drawn to diminish minority voters’ ability to elect someone of their choice. Lawson lost re-election after the maps were implemented last year.

The court ruling said connecting voters that far apart doesn’t meet the cohesiveness definition.

Robinson said it’s about more than just geography.

“This is about the ability of voters to choose their politicians and not the politicians choosing their voters,” Robinson said.

The state argued before the court in October that the previous District 5, which was ordered by the Florida Supreme Court, violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which bans race-based gerrymandering.

“If you look at the reasons why the Florida Supreme Court drew that district, racial considerations predominated,” Florida Solicitor General Henry Whitaker told the panel during the October 31 hearing.

The state and voting rights groups hope that if the Supreme Court takes up the case, a decision will be issued quickly.

“Our goal is to be able to be in a position to where we can act and have a map in place before the 2024 election,” Robinson said.

Six states have to redraw their congressional districts, including neighboring Alabama and Georgia.

This isn’t the only challenge to Florida’s new voting maps. There’s a separate redistricting lawsuit in federal court.

