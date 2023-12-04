Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Christmas Rock Festival

The festival is set to feature a line-up of talented rock bands, electrifying performances and an unforgettable night.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Get ready to rock the halls at the Christmas Rock Festival on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The festival is set to feature a line-up of talented rock bands, electrifying performances and an unforgettable night.

The concert will take place at the Legacy at The Riverfront in Tallahassee, located at 9330 W. Tennessee Street. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

General admission is $10.

For more information, visit VisitTallahassee.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.
FAMU wins 2023 SWAC Championship, now Celebration Bowl bound
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
The FAMULY expanded globally this fall thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom...
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

The festival is set to feature a line-up of talented rock bands, electrifying performances and...
What's Brewing - Christmas Rock Festival
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.
Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff
The College Playoff committee’s decision came as a shock to some students considering the team...
Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff
Don't fall for these delivery text scams
‘Your package is delayed’ | Why you should never ‘click on the link’