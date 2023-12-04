What’s Brewing - Christmas Rock Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Get ready to rock the halls at the Christmas Rock Festival on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The festival is set to feature a line-up of talented rock bands, electrifying performances and an unforgettable night.

The concert will take place at the Legacy at The Riverfront in Tallahassee, located at 9330 W. Tennessee Street. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

General admission is $10.

For more information, visit VisitTallahassee.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.