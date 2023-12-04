Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman killed in shark attack while swimming with daughter off Mexican coast

A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while...
A 26-year-old Mexican woman has died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark while swimming with her 5-year-old daughter in the Pacific Ocean.(Source: Olga Ernst/CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, authorities said Sunday.

Rafael Araiza, the head of the local civil defense office, said the attack occurred Saturday a short distance from the beach in Melaque, just west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

The town is in the western state of Jalisco, and is located next to the better-known beach town of Barra de Navidad.

Ariaza said the woman, 26, was swimming with her five-year-old daughter toward a floating play platform about 75 feet (25 meters) from the shore.

The victim was trying to boost her child aboard the floating platform when the shark bit her. The daughter was not harmed.

Ariaza said that despite a quick response by rescuers, the woman died of blood loss from the massive bite wound on her leg near the hip. She was a resident of a nearby town.

Authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad to swimming as a precaution.

Shark attacks are relatively rare in Mexico. In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.
FAMU wins 2023 SWAC Championship, now Celebration Bowl bound
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee
The FAMULY expanded globally this fall thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom...
FAMULY expands globally thanks to a chance encounter at the Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

Florida State Seminoles were left out of the CFP on Sunday afternoon.
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State fifth year senior, Sara Bejedi, led the Seminoles with 14 points in their 76-49...
Bejedi helps carry Florida State back to winning ways with 76-49 win over Kent State
Florida State is set to face off against Stanford in NCAA women's College Cup national...
Florida State soccer focused on bringing fourth national title home to Tallahassee
Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked...
Father of Palestinian American boy slain in alleged hate crime files wrongful death lawsuit