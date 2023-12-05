14-year-old arrested for bringing box cutter to Raa Middle School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 14-year-old was arrested Monday after bringing a box cutter on Augusta Raa Middle School’s campus.

Students alerted school administrators of a situation involving a student who may have had a weapon on campus, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.

A box cutter was discovered in the seventh grader’s possession once the Leon County School Resource Deputy was contacted and a search was initiated, according to the sheriff’s office.

The school resource deputy arrested the student, and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center without incident. No threats were made to any students or staff during the incident, per LCSO.

He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

The sheriff’s office encourages “parents to engage in open and proactive conversations with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school and to report any suspicious activities promptly.”

