Charlie Ward to host Holiday Leader Mentorship Basketball Clinic in Thomasville

The clinic is designed to teach children, parents and mentors basketball skills and life lessons.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State University standout and NBA veteran Charlie Ward will be returning to Thomasville to host a holiday basketball clinic.

The Holiday Leader Mentorship Basketball Clinic, presented by the Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation, is a one-day clinic designed to teach children, parents and other mentors basketball skills as well as life lessons. Children of ages 7-18 are allowed to attend.

Ward said he’s excited to bring the mentorship leadership clinic to his hometown this holiday season, adding that the clinic is about more than just sports.

“We pair basketball instruction with leadership sessions that aim to help young attendees understand what it takes to be upstanding men and women and how to walk in their destiny,” Ward said.

During the clinic, Ward says the participants will rotate through various stations where they will not only engage in basketball drills, but hear from guest speakers on topics such as education, life lessons and motivation.

The holiday clinic will take place Sunday, Dec. 17, at Thomas County Central High School at 2 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit Charlieward.org.

