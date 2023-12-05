Tell Me Something Good
DeSantis proposes reducing state budget next year, cutting taxes

Critics says the proposal lacks meaningful relief for Floridians
DeSantis reports from the EOC in Tallahassee
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state lawmakers to approve a smaller state budget next year. His proposal includes more tax cuts and more spending in areas like education.

The $114.4 billion state budget proposal is $4.6 billion less than the current budget that runs through June.

The proposal includes $27.8 billion in K-12 education.

During a news conference at a charter school in southwest Florida, DeSantis said a billion dollars of that is dedicated to teacher salaries.

“We have also done record salary increases for teachers in the state of Florida. We’ve done billions of dollars for teacher salary increases including at charter schools like we are here,” Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida, said.

The governor is also proposing tax breaks for Floridians, primarily by renewing sales tax holidays, including outdoor recreation, back-to-school supplies, disaster preparedness and tools.

“Including a new tax relief initiative, $431 million to reduce the cost of homeowners insurance,” DeSantis said.

The proposal also includes permanently eliminating the sales tax on over-the-counter pet medication.

Democratic leaders said the governor’s budget proposal doesn’t go far enough in providing meaningful relief to Floridians.

“I don’t want to laugh at it, but I kind of want to laugh at it and I think Floridians will too,” Rep. Fentrice Driskell, (D) Minority Leader, said.

The House minority leader said with more than $16 billion in reserves, she feels the governor could propose more spending in areas like healthcare.

“Thousand and thousands of people are being disenrolled from Medicaid who really need that healthcare coverage, so this is truly not a budget meeting Floridians needs,” Driskell said.

State lawmakers are also proposing $50 million for various projects across the state. They will consider where the state will spend its money when the legislative session begins in January.

Governor DeSantis said he’s setting aside $1 million for Florida State University to pursue legal challenges for the football team after it was snubbed from the national championship.

The proposal includes putting $455 million toward paying the state’s debt. He also said the state plans to eliminate a little more than 1000 primarily unfilled positions.

