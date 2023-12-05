First responders attend new school shooter tactical training in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers and emergency medical responders workers from Pensacola, Gadsden County, Leon County and Florida State University convened at a Gadsden County elementary school Monday to prepare for a nightmare scenario.

The University of Miami Gordon Center and the Florida Public Safety Institute partnered to host a new active shooter simulation training at Gretna Elementary School.

Al Brotons, the director of operations at the Gordon Center, said the medical education facility received grant funding from the Florida Department of Education to provide active shooter training to first responders.

Brotons said there are many moving parts when first responders arrive on the scene, so teamwork matters because every minute counts.

“When you put on the patch, that means you’re there to save a life,” he said. “We know that if we’re going to save lives it’s within minutes and the only way we can do that is if we go in together to these hostile events being protected by the officers and at the same time providing care.”

The director of operations said the Florida Public Safety Institute will be the first facility in the state to become a regional hub for this method of training. There is also a trailer instructors will use to provide first responder emergency training in other areas.

Emergency medical technician Micheal Sciandra said the strategies in the training are relevant to the work first responders do in their line of work.

“One of the consistencies throughout all these mass casualty incidents or active shooter incidents is a breakdown of communication between different agencies from law enforcement and fire ems,” Sciandra said.

Sciandra said one of the main topics discussed in the training was teamwork. He said that looks like providing medical care while law enforcement secures the area and provides cover.

