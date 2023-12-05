Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State beats Stanford for its fourth women’s soccer national championship — all since 2014

Florida State defeats Stanford Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, claiming their fourth national title.
Florida State defeats Stanford Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, claiming their fourth national title.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jordynn Dudley and Jody Brown scored 26 seconds apart in the first half and Florida State beat Stanford 5-1 on Monday night for the program’s fourth national championship — all coming since 2014.

Florida State (22-0-1) became the first undefeated champion in over a decade, joining the 2011 Stanford squad that went 23-0. The Seminoles and Cardinal (20-1-4) made history as the first NCAA Division I women’s national championship game pitting two undefeated teams.

Stanford had a 36-match streak of allowing one or fewer goals snapped in its quest for a fourth championship. The Cardinal had allowed just 10 goals all season — with no multiple-score games.

Florida State had just one shot in the first 28 minutes but then scored two goals in the 29th.

Dudley scored her 14th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 29th after being taken down in the box. Brown ran past the defense for a give-and-go and sent a shot that deflected off the crossbar and landed in the back of the net.

Stanford midfielder Maya Doms ended Florida State’s shutout streak in the 52nd minute. The Seminoles had outscored their six NCAA Tournament opponents 18-0.

But Florida State regained a two-goal advantage six minutes later on a breakaway goal by Beata Olsson. Brown scored her second goal in the 61st on a nice pass from Olsson, and Onyi Echegini knocked in a loose ball in the 84th for her 16th goal of the season.

Florida State, the top scoring offence in the country, has scored a goal in 34 straight games. Stanford entered allowing just 0.42 goals per game this season.

Stanford hadn’t allowed five or more goals in a game since 1996.

SERIES HISTORY

In 2018: A national semifinal matchup saw Florida State win 2-0 to snap Stanford’s 45-match unbeaten streak. The Seminoles went on to claim their second national title. ... 2017: Stanford beat Florida State 1-0 in a third-round matchup en route to its second national title. ... 2011: Stanford’s historic undefeated season, that ended in its first national title, included a 3-0 victory over Florida State in the semifinals. ... 2010: Stanford routed the Seminoles 5-0 in the quarterfinals before the Cardinal dropped the championship to Notre Dame.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Florida State beats No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for ACC title, but could miss playoff at 13-0
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Florida A&M University wins the 2023 SWAC Championship again Prairie View A&M.
FAMU wins 2023 SWAC Championship, now Celebration Bowl bound
The illness has been found in at least 15 states, including Florida.
Mysterious dog illness now in Tallahassee

Latest News

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the...
Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU
FILE - Georgia Southern quarterback Davis Brin (5) against Wisconsin during an NCAA football...
Several Georgia teams are playing in bowl games | Here’s the matchups
Florida State Seminoles were left out of the CFP on Sunday afternoon.
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
Florida State fifth year senior, Sara Bejedi, led the Seminoles with 14 points in their 76-49...
Bejedi helps carry Florida State back to winning ways with 76-49 win over Kent State