Gov. DeSantis: $1M recommended for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub

“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that” said DeSantis
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor’s 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor's 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recommended $1 million to be issued to Florida State University for any potential litigations made over the College Football Playoff (CFP).

This comes after the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were snubbed from the CFP Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles also took home the Atlantic Coast Conference championship title after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 Saturday.

The $1 million recommendation was made Tuesday morning during Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

DeSantis says they will continue to support the state’s top ranked, public university and state college system.

“We had one of our schools, Florida State, go undefeated this year and win the conference championship,” said DeSantis. “They earned a spot in the college football playoffs, and they were excluded from that.”

He considered the 13-0 Seminoles’ CFP omission a “really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoffs.”

Governor DeSantis also mentioned he does not know what would come from any potential litigations, but the state’s budget would provide financial assistance, if needed.

“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that” said DeSantis.

WCTV has reached out to Florida State University for comments.

The College Playoff committee’s decisions left several Seminoles fan shocked and upset.

