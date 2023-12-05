Professionals weigh in on FSU missing playoffs despite perfect record

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many Seminoles fans are still shocked by the College Football Playoff rankings, which left Florida State without a chance to compete for the national title.

“You have four spots and five conferences, and right there, it’s flawed,” said FAU Assistant Director of Sport Management Dan Cornely. “I think the right move moving forward is to expand it and create this March Madness feel.”

Next year, 12 teams will be allowed into the playoffs, as opposed to the current four. “It’s going to be better for the sport to have teams battle it out on the field, and not in a committee room,” said Cornely.

Cornely also added having a committee deciding on four teams for a playoff can take away some of the excitement in college sports. “Things can happen in a game, and we might be completely shocked.”

