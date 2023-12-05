Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - FSU football players, coach donate winter jackets to Sabal Palm Elementary
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twenty FSU football players helped donate winter jackets to students at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

Leon County Schools shared photos shouting out the Keep Climbing Family Foundation and Coach Norvell and his wife.

They say “character is who you are when it matters most.”

