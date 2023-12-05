Upcoming Second Harvest food distributions in Leon County, Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Second Harvest of the Big Bend food distributions are set to take place this week in Wakulla County and Leon County, beginning Wednesday.
Wakulla County
- Wednesday, December 6
- Wakulla Community Center, located at 318 Shadeville Road
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Friday, December 8
- Sopchoppy Congregational Holiness Church, located at 83 Sheldon St in Sopchoppy
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Leon County
- Thursday, December 7
- A mobile market will be available at the Lincoln Center, located at 438 W Brevard Street. It is a walk-up event.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, December 8
- Make Me Whole, located at 2708 Apalachee Pkwy
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To view other upcoming local distribution dates, visit Fightinghunger.org.
