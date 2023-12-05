Tell Me Something Good
Upcoming Second Harvest food distributions in Leon County, Wakulla County

Second Harvest of the Big Bend fills thousands of food bags for kids
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Second Harvest of the Big Bend food distributions are set to take place this week in Wakulla County and Leon County, beginning Wednesday.

Wakulla County

  • Wednesday, December 6
    • Wakulla Community Center, located at 318 Shadeville Road
    • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Friday, December 8
    • Sopchoppy Congregational Holiness Church, located at 83 Sheldon St in Sopchoppy
    • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Leon County

  • Thursday, December 7
    • A mobile market will be available at the Lincoln Center, located at 438 W Brevard Street. It is a walk-up event.
    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Friday, December 8
    • Make Me Whole, located at 2708 Apalachee Pkwy
    • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To view other upcoming local distribution dates, visit Fightinghunger.org.

