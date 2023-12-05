Upcoming Second Harvest food distributions in Leon County, Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Second Harvest of the Big Bend food distributions are set to take place this week in Wakulla County and Leon County, beginning Wednesday.

Wakulla County

Wednesday, December 6 Wakulla Community Center, located at 318 Shadeville Road 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, December 8 Sopchoppy Congregational Holiness Church, located at 83 Sheldon St in Sopchoppy 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Leon County

Thursday, December 7 A mobile market will be available at the Lincoln Center, located at 438 W Brevard Street. It is a walk-up event. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, December 8 Make Me Whole, located at 2708 Apalachee Pkwy 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



To view other upcoming local distribution dates, visit Fightinghunger.org.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.