The Village of Hope: Lowndes Co. nonprofit expands rehabilitation homes for women, families

LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday marks a significant milestone for Lowndes County’s House of Hope as they open the doors to four cottages of new beginnings for women looking to overcome their addictions.

“What brought me to the house of hope was drug addiction. I was homeless, I was hopeless, and I had pretty much just given up on everything,” Tobi Callaway, a program participant, said.

Callaway came to the House of Hope 10 months ago. In her time she said the ladies have been able to help her change her perspective on life.

“I’m excited to see what’s happening here and to also be a part of the Village of Hope for the women coming in because they will not only find who they are but also find their identity in Christ to share with their children,” Callaway said. “Not only just survive, but actually live my life sober.”

With the new cottages, it will be called the Village of Hope and will serve as a rehabilitation home for women and their children, pregnant mothers, single women and widows.

Sharon Wagner, founder of House of Hope, said that a host of businesses and volunteers assisted in building, layout and decoration for each room — providing ladies with a beautiful and comfortable space.

“These girls when they come in their heads are down and they won’t look you in the eye. And I said everything has to be beautiful because I want them to feel valuable,” Wagner said.

There will be a total of eight homes including a staff home and a day care right in the center. In addition, the organization plans to construct the Building of Hope to house nearly 12 more single and pregnant women.

Stephanie Tanner, South Georgia House of Hope program director, came to the House of Hope in 2018 from South Alabama. Addicted to drugs and alcohol. After graduating from the program she decided to give back.

“For them to be able to have a safe place to come and to bring their children. It’s going to create an opportunity for the entire family to get restored,” Tanner said.

House of Hope will be accepting donations for women and children in the Village of Hope until December 15th.

If you would like to, donations can be mailed to PO BOX 489, Lake Park, GA 31636, or by clicking here.

