Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year

Which athlete will prevail? It’s up to you to decide
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last four months of high school football have led up to this moment.

All season long, you’ve voted for your favorite plays. Then playoffs started, and we began whittling the 12 Plays of the Week winners down until this week, when three final plays remain: our final three plays up for our Football Friday Night Play of the Year.

Last week, we recapped the five remaining winners in our 11 p.m. broadcast. Then you voted again, and we eliminated the two plays with the lowest total votes. Now we are down to the final three.

You can begin voting for your favorite plays of the year at 11:45 p.m. Voting will close on Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. The Play of the Year winner will be unveiled Thursday, December 14 during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Happy voting!

