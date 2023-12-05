WCTV to host 10th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day this Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV’s season of giving continues this week with our 10th annual WCTV Red Kettle Takeover Day.

We’ll be out at Walmart at 5500 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 collecting your donations.

If you’re not able to stop by in person, we’ll also have an online red kettle available on our website that day.

In the past nine years, you’ve helped us raise almost $48,000 for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

The money raised helps families in Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

We’re looking forward to seeing you on Thursday!

