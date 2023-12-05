Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Every Christmas Story Ever Told

The holiday comedy will take place Dec. 7 through Dec. 17
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Three actors are set to take the stage to perform every Christmas story ever told, plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture and every carol ever sung.

The holiday comedy runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 17.

Showtimes start at 7 p.m. at the Theatre Tallahassee, located on Thomasville Road.

For more information, visit TheatreTallahassee.org.

