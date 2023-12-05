Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the...
Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.
Seminoles fans react to FSU football team being left out of the College Football Playoff
It’s holiday season and WCTV has you covered with festive winter events taking place locally...
Christmas-themed festivities taking place in Big Bend, South Georgia

Latest News

Professionals weigh in on FSU missing playoffs, despite perfect record
Professionals weigh in on FSU missing playoffs despite perfect record
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
“You have four spots and five conferences, and right there, it’s flawed,” said FAU Assistant...
Professionals weigh in on FSU missing playoffs, despite perfect record
The last four months of high school football have led up to this moment.
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year