All southbound lanes closed at U.S. 319 near Apalachee Parkway due to major incident

Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All southbound lanes are closed at US-319 near Apalachee Parkway due to a major incident in Leon County, according to FL 511.

Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

