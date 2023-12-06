Tell Me Something Good
Areas of frost expected overnight tonight into Thursday morning

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Protect your pets and sensitive plants from the cold on Wednesday night.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s overnight tonight. This will lead to areas of frost away from the immediate coast. A light freeze is possible for some spots, with a better chance of that in South Georgia. Take precautions for your pets and sensitive plants.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the low 60s, and drop back down into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

No rain to talk about for Thursday or Friday. Another cold front will increase our rain chances this weekend. For now, the better chance for rain will be Sunday rather than Saturday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

