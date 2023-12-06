Tell Me Something Good
Bipartisan bill aims to keep Florida beach swimmer safe

The proposal’s goal is to streamline the process to report pollution in water
(WJHG/WECP)
(WJHG/WECP)(WCTV)
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Florida Capital Bureau) - Millions of Floridians and tourists love spending time relaxing at the beach, but unseen pollution could be making beachgoers sick without reason.

“For too long, beachgoers have been vulnerable to getting sick or worse from swimming in Florida’s waters,” Emma Haydocy, Surfrider Foundation Florida policy manager, said.

That’s because it can take days before anyone knows the water is contaminated, leaving swimmers to unknowingly waid into polluted waters.

State Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman was one of them this past July.

“I wasn’t shocked, I was just baffled because I couldn’t figure out what was going on I thought someone dumped a truckload of debris,” Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, (R) Highland Beach, said.

She said she later found out a sewer line had broken a couple of days earlier and spilled into the water.

It was another few days before anyone was alerted that the beaches were closed.

That’s why Gossett-Seidman is part of a bipartisan effort to streamline notices under the Department of Environmental Protection.

“It takes the burden off all the agencies trying to run around and get the information out. It makes it a cohesive event if there is an event,” Rep. Gossett-Seidman said.

Right now it’s difficult for many people to find out if the water is safe to swim in or not. That’s why the proposal includes a centralized reporting system to make it easy to call or report online.

“I find it difficult to go online to look and find where the information is if it’s safe to my local beach. I can’t imagine how difficult it would be for someone who’s never been to Florida,” Haydocy said.

The proposal also includes a standardized sign that would be displayed at beaches if the water is contaminated.

The 2024 legislative session begins on January 9.

