Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Cooking with Ashley: Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese

Cooking with Ashley: Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make her Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese.

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Lobster tail
  • 3 tbsp lump crabmeat
  • 2 slices of caramelized onion jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup of shredded white sharpe cheddar
  • 2 tbsp kerry gold garlic and herb butter
  • 1 tsp salmon seasoning
  • 1 tsp complete seasoning
  • 2 slices Nature’s own Hawaiian sliced bread

Instructions:

Into a baking pan, add a cup of water and lobster tail. Cover with aluminum foil, then bake into a 350° preheated oven for 6 minutes. Pull lobster meat from shell, then dice into small pieces. Blend lobster and lump crabmeat into a small bowl, then add blackened seasoning and salmon seasoning to seafood mixture. Into a large skillet, add 1 tbsp of butter and allow it to melt over medium to high heat. Once the butter is melted, take a slice of bread and place it on top of the butter.  Next, add one slice of caramelized onion jack cheese, seafood mixture,  white sharpe cheddar, another slice of caramelized onion jack cheese, and bread Flatten the top with a spatula. Allow to brown for 1 minute, then flip and press the other side of the sandwich. Add 1 tbsp of butter thenFlip until golden brown.  Serve on a plate and enjoy!!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor’s 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
Gov. DeSantis: $1M recommended for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the...
Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU

Latest News

Cooking with Ashley: Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese
Cooking with Ashley: Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese
Making turkey for the family this holiday season.
Cooking a turkey with Keiser University
Making desserts for Thanksgiving for Keiser University.
Keiser University shares two dessert options for Thanksgiving
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner with the Good Morning Show
Keiser University shares an appetizer perfect for Thanksgiving