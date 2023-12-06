Cooking with Ashley: Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make her Lobster and Crab Grilled Cheese.

Ingredients:

4 oz Lobster tail

3 tbsp lump crabmeat

2 slices of caramelized onion jack cheese

1/4 cup of shredded white sharpe cheddar

2 tbsp kerry gold garlic and herb butter

1 tsp salmon seasoning

1 tsp complete seasoning

2 slices Nature’s own Hawaiian sliced bread

Instructions:

Into a baking pan, add a cup of water and lobster tail. Cover with aluminum foil, then bake into a 350° preheated oven for 6 minutes. Pull lobster meat from shell, then dice into small pieces. Blend lobster and lump crabmeat into a small bowl, then add blackened seasoning and salmon seasoning to seafood mixture. Into a large skillet, add 1 tbsp of butter and allow it to melt over medium to high heat. Once the butter is melted, take a slice of bread and place it on top of the butter. Next, add one slice of caramelized onion jack cheese, seafood mixture, white sharpe cheddar, another slice of caramelized onion jack cheese, and bread Flatten the top with a spatula. Allow to brown for 1 minute, then flip and press the other side of the sandwich. Add 1 tbsp of butter thenFlip until golden brown. Serve on a plate and enjoy!!

