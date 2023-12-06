Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donna Adelson is alleging gross misconduct and “cruel and unusual punishment” by her solitary confinement guards at the Leon County Detention Center, saying in a court filing the staff are forcing the 73-year-old to eat with her hands, sleep naked and are calling her a “fancy white lady murderer” with “no rights.”

The bombshell allegations are part of a motion filed Tuesday by her attorney, Marissel Descalzo. The document requests the court provide the Miami woman house arrest or force the jail to improve her conditions, release her from isolation and “place Donna in a unit where she can prepare for trial and speak to her family.” It offers another alternative, asking the court to consider issuing Adelson a “psychological evaluation” to place her in a different unit.

“Donna is becoming weaker and weaker every day.”

Adelson was arrested last month in connection to the 2014 fatal shooting of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. The South Florida grandmother’s arrest came just a week after her son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted by a jury of conspiring to kill Markel. Donna is facing the same charges as her son: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. She is the fifth person charged in the murder, with the prior four all behind bars now.

Donna’s counsel alleged in the motion Tuesday that the jail is violating her client’s rights, specifically calling out violations of the Sixth, Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments, and asserted that the Miami woman is entitled to be treated as innocent until proven guilty. She is being blocked from consulting her attorney and forced to live in “unconstitutionally punitive” conditions at the Leon County Jail, her attorney said.

“The evidence against Donna is circumstantial at best. While Donna has been charged with a crime, there is a presumption of innocence in this country. Donna is entitled to a fair trial, has a right to counsel, and has a right against cruel and unusual punishment. To date, all of Donna’s rights have been violated despite the presumption of innocence in place.”

The motion states prosecutors will defer to the judge’s decision about whether or not to remove her from isolation and improve conditions, but opposes releasing her to house arrest. WCTV has reached out to the state attorney’s office to confirm this information.

Allegations of neglect from arrest in Miami all the way to Leon County

The nine-page motion outlines a series of allegedly neglectful behavior by jail staff, starting in Miami after her arrest, to her transport to Leon County and including her treatment while detained in Leon County.

According to the filing, Adelson was placed in solitary after her Miami arrest last month “because of the charges against her.” She was not able to call her family at that time, according to the papers.

“She was placed in an isolation cell with a small sink, mattress on the floor, blanket, and a toilet. Donna did not have access to any clothes, cups, silverware, books, blankets, or toiletries and was only permitted to shower once,” the document says.

The arrestee received two psychological evaluations and was cleared to enter the jail’s general population within 96 hours, her attorney wrote.

“Donna’s mental state has not changed since the determination by the psychiatrist at TGK Miami,” the filing says.

Then, the document describes an allegedly excruciating trip from Miami to the Big Bend.

During the trip, Adelson was placed in the back of a vehicle without water, the papers said. Officers ignored her pleas for water and a bathroom break, the document says, resulting in her falling ill and needing emergency medical attention.

“Approximately 4-5 hours into the trip, when the officers finally checked on her, Donna was shaking, dehydrated and unable to stand up or move. As a result, the officers had to call paramedics to a rest stop.”

“Cruel,” “inhumane” treatment and conditions at Leon County Jail alleged in motion

Descalzo says in the documents that Adelson was neglected, treated cruelly and denied the right to call her attorney once she arrived in Leon County.

She was immediately placed “under direct observation” in the jail’s infirmary, the attorney wrote, before being moved to a “small” solitary cell with a “mattress on the floor” and a “dirty blanket.”

According to the motion, Adelson described an “uncomfortable” interaction with a mental health professional at the jail who asked her about her medications. The attorney says the employee refused to “verify that they were in fact a healthcare professional” and her client could not see their face.

Then, the arrestee claims the jail staff called her a “fancy white lady murderer,” said she has “no rights” there and treated her cruelly.

“When Donna made her concerns known, the official told Donna that Donna ‘is a fancy white lady who murdered her son and now thinks she has rights.’ The official joked with other guards about this outside of Donna’s door. The official then said that Donna will ‘learn that fancy white lady murderers have no rights here’ and told Donna, ‘Do you see where you are and do you see where I am? I am out here because I am not a murderer.’ Since that interaction, some of the jail staff have treated Donna with cruelty.”

That alleged cruelty includes denying Adelson access to blood pressure medication and preventing her from showering for “days at a time,” the filing says. She also has only been allowed to talk to her husband, Harvey Adelson, one time “for approximately five minutes while guards stood watch” since she arrived in Leon County on November 21.

“It was only with the help and intervention of the State that this call took place,” her attorney wrote. “Donna has not been permitted to call her counsel at all.”

Descalzo says in the motion that “it has been impossible” for her client to contact counsel or “take part in her defense.”

Read the full motion here:

“Despite repeated attempts to call the jail, set up video visitation, and/or set up in person visitation, undersigned counsel has been unable to communicate with Donna since her transport to Leon County Jail. Both undersigned counsel and the State have tried to get help from the jail to no avail,” the motion says.

WCTV has reached out to the state attorney’s office to confirm this information.

The attorney argues her alleged “inhumane” treatment violates the purpose of her detainment, which is to hold her, not punish her.

“Some jail officials are intentionally punishing Donna, even though she has not been convicted of any crime, in violation of her Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights to due process,” the papers read.

The conditions are negatively affecting her, the document said. Her healthcare has been neglected, Descalzo alleges, and she has not been permitted any reading materials after requesting a book or Bible.

“The jail has shown deliberate indifference to Donna’s medical needs... letting her become weaker and weaker as she sits her cell naked all day with nothing but a mattress on the floor.”

Adelson should be released from isolation to the jail’s general population, the document says, saying officials in Miami and some jail staff in Leon County have confirmed she no longer requires direct observation.

“There is no reason, medical or otherwise, why she should not be in a normal part of the jail where she would have access to counsel and the ability to speak to her family,” her attorney wrote.

Ultimately, the community is against Adelson, her attorney argued, and it’s not fair to the 73-year-old. Jail staff do not get to decide if the arrestee is guilty, her attorney wrote, saying “that will be decided by a jury at trial. It is unconstitutional to punish her before her case is put before a jury.”

“Given the highly publicized nature of this case, the years of publicity on social media and national television, and especially the reporting in Tallahassee, which is a small community, the tensions are high, and the community has taken a position contrary to Donna, which has affected her constitutional right to effective counsel and her right against cruel and unusual punishment. This is not fair.”

The hearing for this motion will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee, according to the Leon County Clerk of Courts website. Adelson’s arraignment was rescheduled to also take place that day.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.