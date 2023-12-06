FSU officials confirm increase in spiked drinks among students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University officials confirmed there have been 34 reported cases of spiked drinks this semester among students.

Officials said two of those cases are active investigations, with possible criminal elements that include sexual battery.

Most cases are reported to the university through people designated as Campus Security Authorities (CSA), not through the Tallahassee Police Department.

FSU issued a statement on October 20 to warn people about spiked drinks. The message also discussed signs and symptoms that students should look for, which you can read here.

Within two days of that warning, copies of the university’s crime log obtained by WCTV show there were 10 reports made of drink-spiking from the Theta Chi fraternity building alone.

“It’s a little shocking,” said former FSU student Michael Benarde.

He co-founded a product called Nightcap to help reduce drink-spiking among students. The product looks like a scrunchy but also has a built-in drink cover that stretches to fit a cup.

Benarde said he received multiple emails about the issue at FSU in October, with several organizations inquiring about placing bulk orders.

“It kind of hits home knowing that’s where I created this product,” Benarde said.

FSU student Valerie Arrieta said the trend is alarming and unsettling.

“I just think it’s disgusting that people will do that stuff,” she said. “You have to be aware of your surroundings and the people you’re with.”

Benarde’s company works with more than 150 universities. He said he is currently in talks with several departments at FSU to potentially offer one Nightcap to every student for free.

“Hopefully we can work with them to make a difference,” Benarde said.

If you or someone you know are a victim of drink spiking, you can report it to FSU by clicking here. You can find support through the FSU Victim Advocacy Program by clicking here.

