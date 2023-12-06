Tell Me Something Good
Gadsden County man sentenced to life in prison for killing his boss

The life sentence follows emotional, two hour hearing
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna business in 2022.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sedric Thomas was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon for the January 2022 murder of his boss, Henry Pike.

”I hope that the sentence brings the victim’s family some peace and some closure,” said Assistant State Attorney Sarah Hassler. “There were no winners today, but justice was done.”

Three of Pike’s daughters traveled from Kentucky to speak at the sentencing hearing, Hassler said, and several employees at Pike’s trucking company also shared statements in court.

Thomas’s wife and children spoke on his behalf. Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder at his trial in October. He was accused of killing Pike soon after being fired from his job.

