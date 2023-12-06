Tell Me Something Good
Madison County set for familiar foe in 1R Championship

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Cowboys return to a familiar spot on Thursday... the big stage.

Madison will take on Hawthorne at Bragg Memorial Stadium in the FHSAA 1R State Championship, looking for the program’s seventh state crown and first under second year Head Coach Price Harris.

The game is a rematch of the 2021 state title at Gene Cox Stadium, where Madison slugged out a 13-12 victory over the Hornets with many current seniors on that team’s roster.

The ‘Boys have carried quite a chip on their shoulder since last season’s 4-7 campaign and now they’re hoping to mine that chip into state gold.

“It’s a good feeling knowing this is what we’ve been working for,” said linebacker Varian Terry of the championship berth. “Last season we didn’t do so good so this year we have to finish what we started. Just play with a chip on our shoulder all season to get us there.”

“We’ve had that chip on our shoulder all year,” remarked Harris of his team’s mindset. “People didn’t think we could do it and we had a lot of negativity after last year. We had some games get away from us we felt we should have won. This year our guys went into each and every game and attacked every game without the fear of losing and I’m expecting us to continue that chip into the finals.”

Kickoff between MadCo and Hawthorne is set for 8 PM and will be televised on Bally Sports.

