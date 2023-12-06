Scholar Athlete of the Week: Godby’s ZaNiah Andrews

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Everyone’s got a story, a motivator as to why they are where they are today. For Godby senior ZaNiah Andrews, it was basketball, and the drive to make herself better. That’s the reason why she is where she is today.

“I was born here, and I moved to New York when I was six or seven,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere with basketball up there, so I just wanted a new environment.”

A new environment that welcomed her with open arms.

“I came in to the first day of tryouts, and as you know, there’s always somebody that stands out,” remembers Godby head girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. “I knew she wasn’t a returner, and I thought, who is this kid? She had a whole different swag about herself.”

Now a three year varsity veteran, Andrews is averaging just over nine points per game for the Lady Cougars.

“She revs up her teammates, she revs up herself. She’s just a big, huge impact player for this team.”

But her biggest impact? Showing that with a little determination, you can do anything. A student with a 2.7 GPA three years ago, Andrews is now a straight A student, boasting a 3.3 GPA all while taking classes to become EMT certifed.

“Once I started having a relationship with God, he really made my focus better and made me go on the right path.”

“Her parents stand behind her. We just wanted to be that added village,” said Johnson Muir. “She said I want to do this. I want to be a student athlete, and before I leave her, I want to leave the mark to show people what I am as a student, and she’s done that.”

And it’s that legacy, Andrews wants to leave behind.

“She truly is the epitome of hard work paying off,” said Johnson Muir. “She sees that hey, I did this work, and now she’s reaping the benefits.”

“I want my name to be remembered as me being #3 on Godby,” added Andrews. “I knew I could do it. I just had to put my mind and my focus to it.”

A product of where she’s been, with the focus on what’s to come. Andrews said she does want to play in college, and she said she wants to study criminal justice with the goal of one day becoming a lawyer or a judge.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.