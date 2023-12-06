Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Godby’s ZaNiah Andrews

Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and...
Scholar Athlete of the Week recognizes high school seniors who excel academically and athletically.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Everyone’s got a story, a motivator as to why they are where they are today. For Godby senior ZaNiah Andrews, it was basketball, and the drive to make herself better. That’s the reason why she is where she is today.

“I was born here, and I moved to New York when I was six or seven,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere with basketball up there, so I just wanted a new environment.”

A new environment that welcomed her with open arms.

“I came in to the first day of tryouts, and as you know, there’s always somebody that stands out,” remembers Godby head girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. “I knew she wasn’t a returner, and I thought, who is this kid? She had a whole different swag about herself.”

Now a three year varsity veteran, Andrews is averaging just over nine points per game for the Lady Cougars.

“She revs up her teammates, she revs up herself. She’s just a big, huge impact player for this team.”

But her biggest impact? Showing that with a little determination, you can do anything. A student with a 2.7 GPA three years ago, Andrews is now a straight A student, boasting a 3.3 GPA all while taking classes to become EMT certifed.

“Once I started having a relationship with God, he really made my focus better and made me go on the right path.”

“Her parents stand behind her. We just wanted to be that added village,” said Johnson Muir. “She said I want to do this. I want to be a student athlete, and before I leave her, I want to leave the mark to show people what I am as a student, and she’s done that.”

And it’s that legacy, Andrews wants to leave behind.

“She truly is the epitome of hard work paying off,” said Johnson Muir. “She sees that hey, I did this work, and now she’s reaping the benefits.”

“I want my name to be remembered as me being #3 on Godby,” added Andrews. “I knew I could do it. I just had to put my mind and my focus to it.”

A product of where she’s been, with the focus on what’s to come. Andrews said she does want to play in college, and she said she wants to study criminal justice with the goal of one day becoming a lawyer or a judge.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor’s 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
Gov. DeSantis: $1M recommended for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gadsden County man sentenced to life in prison for killing his boss
Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.
Roads reopen at U.S. 319 near Apalachee Parkway following major incident
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
14-year-old arrested for bringing box cutter to Raa Middle School

Latest News

Tallahassee welcomes back FSU women's soccer team after national championship win
Tallahassee welcomes back FSU women’s soccer team after national championship win
FSU soccer lights the spear after returning home with championship trophy
FSU soccer lights the spear after returning home with championship trophy
Something Good - FSU football players, coach donate winter jackets to Sabal Palm Elementary
Something Good - FSU football players, coach donate winter jackets to Sabal Palm Elementary
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Florida State defeats Stanford Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, claiming their fourth national title.
Florida State beats Stanford for its fourth women’s soccer national championship — all since 2014