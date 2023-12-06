Something Good - VSU grad and ROTC cadet selected for elite flight school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Valdosta State University graduate is headed to an elite flight school!

Logan Kraus, an ROTC cadet will graduate this Friday with two VSU degrees including a master’s.

He is one of only 35 cadets nationwide selected to train at the Sheppard Air Force base with the euro-nato joint jet pilot training program.

