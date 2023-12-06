State fire marshal and TFD burn Christmas tree to warn of dangers, share safety tips

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and the Tallahassee Fire Department demonstrated what could happen if real Christmas trees are not taken care of properly Tuesday in a demonstration that set a tree ablaze.

Officials hosted an annual Christmas tree burn demonstration Tuesday at the Tallahassee Fire Training Division, and during the event they shared best practices to help prevent fires and ensure a safe holiday season.

In the past four years, there have been an average of 160 home fires caused by a Christmas-related incident in the United States, according to Patronis. He also said those fires caused an average of 14 deaths, 31 injuries and over $14 million worth of property damage.

Patronis, who is also the state chief financial officer, emphasized the importance of keeping real Christmas trees hydrated.

“Every year there’s a brand new family celebrating Christmas for the first time that has not thought about it. There’s a brand new mom and dad out there that are really excited, and they want to go over the top. It’s a special time of year and they want to make a great impression, they want to have a memorable Christmas, let’s just make sure it’s a safe Christmas,” Patronis said.

Havana Christmas Tree Farm owner Gina Turner said over 300 people visit the farm every week. She informs each customer how to properly take care of live trees and keep them hydrated. Turner said having the correct size tree stand is important to ensure the tree won’t fall over.

“Safety is a top priority, no matter what you’re doing. Real trees are always fun, they smell great, they’re beautiful, but they do take a little bit of work, however. Making sure it stays watered is the number one importance,” Turner said.

Patronis and Tallahassee Fire Chief Gene Sanders shared these holiday safety tips with WCTV:

Turn off the lights on the tree or unplug them before going to bed.

Be sure to water live trees daily. A dry tree can lead to a fire if it’s not properly hydrated.

Do not keep burning candles near decorations.

Be mindful of old string lights with frayed wires or broken bulbs

Be sure to have a fire extinguisher in the home and inform everyone in the house of where it is and how to use it.

Have a working smoke alarm in the house.

Have an escape plan.

Explain safety rules to children.

