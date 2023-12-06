Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee welcomes back FSU women’s soccer team after national championship win

The welcome included a water cannon salute, the lighting of the spear and a fan meet-and-greet with autographs
FSU soccer lights the spear after returning home with championship trophy
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FSU women’s soccer team got a warm welcome Tuesday, as they returned home after winning a national championship.

The Tallahassee Fire Department gave their plane a water cannon salute, and several fans, including Mayor John Dailey, met the team at the airport to congratulate them.

“What a solid victory,” Dailey said. “They represent the university and they represent the community very well. And we’re all so very proud of the team.”

The Tallahassee Fire Department welcomes the Florida State Women's Soccer team back to the...
The Tallahassee Fire Department welcomes the Florida State Women's Soccer team back to the capital city Tuesday, Dec. 5, after the Lady Noles won the National Championship.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)

Player Beata Olsson says community support means everything.

“To represent Florida State and this community, amazing,” Olsson told WCTV. “And to get the support that we did when we come home is just as good.”

The Lady Noles unboard a plane in Tallahassee after winning the National Championship.
The Lady Noles unboard a plane in Tallahassee after winning the National Championship.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)

Coach Brian Pensky hopes this win can be a bright spot in what’s been a tough few days for Seminole fans.

“Obviously Sunday was a rough day for our athletic department and our community and our fan base, relative to football,” Pensky said. “Hopefully, in some people’s eyes, yesterday’s win brings a little bit of joy bouncing back from Sunday’s sadness.”

Tuesday’s celebration continued at the Unconquered Statue at Florida State University with the lighting of the spear. Then, inside the Dunlap Champions Club, fans got the chance to get autographs from their favorite players.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor’s 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
Gov. DeSantis: $1M recommended for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub
Florida State coach Mike Norvell watches during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast...
’Disgusted and infuriated;’ Mike Norvell releases statement on College Football Playoff snub
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the...
Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU

Latest News

FSU soccer lights the spear after returning home with championship trophy
FSU soccer lights the spear after returning home with championship trophy
Something Good - FSU football players, coach donate winter jackets to Sabal Palm Elementary
Something Good - FSU football players, coach donate winter jackets to Sabal Palm Elementary
WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Florida State defeats Stanford Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, claiming their fourth national title.
Florida State beats Stanford for its fourth women’s soccer national championship — all since 2014