Tallahassee welcomes back FSU women’s soccer team after national championship win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FSU women’s soccer team got a warm welcome Tuesday, as they returned home after winning a national championship.

The Tallahassee Fire Department gave their plane a water cannon salute, and several fans, including Mayor John Dailey, met the team at the airport to congratulate them.

“What a solid victory,” Dailey said. “They represent the university and they represent the community very well. And we’re all so very proud of the team.”

The Tallahassee Fire Department welcomes the Florida State Women's Soccer team back to the capital city Tuesday, Dec. 5, after the Lady Noles won the National Championship. (Sydney Wicker/WCTV)

Player Beata Olsson says community support means everything.

“To represent Florida State and this community, amazing,” Olsson told WCTV. “And to get the support that we did when we come home is just as good.”

The Lady Noles unboard a plane in Tallahassee after winning the National Championship. (Sydney Wicker/WCTV)

Coach Brian Pensky hopes this win can be a bright spot in what’s been a tough few days for Seminole fans.

“Obviously Sunday was a rough day for our athletic department and our community and our fan base, relative to football,” Pensky said. “Hopefully, in some people’s eyes, yesterday’s win brings a little bit of joy bouncing back from Sunday’s sadness.”

Tuesday’s celebration continued at the Unconquered Statue at Florida State University with the lighting of the spear. Then, inside the Dunlap Champions Club, fans got the chance to get autographs from their favorite players.

