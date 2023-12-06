Valdosta Mayor’s Motorcade benefits Parkwood development

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas cheer was abundant in Valdosta on Wednesday as people in Parkwood Development Center were gifted items as part of the city’s annual “Mayors Motorcade.”

Each year, Valdosta’s Mayor and Fire Chief make this season brighter for more than 100 residents - ages 7 to 80 by passing out new and unwrapped gifts donated by the community.

Brian Boutwell, Valdosta Fire Department Chief said, “It brings a lot of joy; you saw how excited the residents were when we get here. It also blesses the organization, members of the department come in and they really get uplifted being able to assist the residents by gifting them what could be their only Christmas experience.”

Valdosta Mayor's Motorcade provides donated gifts to over 100 residents at Parkwood Development Center. (Source: WALB)

Scott James Matheson, City of Valdosta Mayor said, “It brings us a since of satisfaction and this year we took a step farther with Sementha Matthews and Northside Baptist blessed the workers as well...they are received a gift in their card so I think that put a smile on their face.”

The Valdosta Fire Department also hosts Shop with a Firefighter for children that were impacted by fires this year.

Chief Boutwell said, the community can donate to both efforts year-round.

VFD accepts cash or checks payable to VFD Shop with a Firefighter. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at Station One on 106 S. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA 31601 (C/O Valdosta Shop with a Firefighter). For more information, email Public Life and Fire Safety Educator Sherina Ferrell at sferrell@valdostacity.com.

