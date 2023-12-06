What’s Brewing - Thomasville’s holiday movie night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The City of Thomasville is holding its free holiday family movie night Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ritz Amphitheater.

Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be showcased.

Sip and Shop will be available downtown from 6 to 10 p.m.

The amphitheater’s tree lighting will also be taking place as well, due to it being postponed last weekend.

