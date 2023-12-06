Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Thomasville’s holiday movie night

Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be showcased
The City of Thomasville is holding its free holiday family movie night Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ritz Amphitheater.
The City of Thomasville is holding its free holiday family movie night Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ritz Amphitheater.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The City of Thomasville is holding its free holiday family movie night Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ritz Amphitheater.

Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be showcased.

Sip and Shop will be available downtown from 6 to 10 p.m.

The amphitheater’s tree lighting will also be taking place as well, due to it being postponed last weekend.

