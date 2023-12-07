$25K reward offered for information in Lowndes Co. bar homicide

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A concerned citizen has offered a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of a college student.

Brianna Long was working as a bartender at the Pier Bar in Remerton and was struck by a stray bullet while inside, and later died at the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 29. around 2:30 a.m. and later found that the gunfire came from outside and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2985.

