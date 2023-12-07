Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

$25K reward offered for information in Lowndes Co. bar homicide

Photo of Remerton shooting victim Brianna Long
Photo of Remerton shooting victim Brianna Long(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A concerned citizen has offered a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of a college student.

Brianna Long was working as a bartender at the Pier Bar in Remerton and was struck by a stray bullet while inside, and later died at the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 29. around 2:30 a.m. and later found that the gunfire came from outside and struck Long as she was finishing her work with another co-worker.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2985.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.
Roads reopen at U.S. 319 near Apalachee Parkway following major incident
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gadsden County man sentenced to life in prison for killing his boss
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat