3 students treated for overdose on school bus in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three students were treated for an opioid overdose after suffering symptoms on a school bus in Levy County on Thursday.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say the female students between the ages of 15 and 16 began experiencing symptoms as the bus arrived at Chiefland Middle High School. The girls were taken to the campus medical building.

School Resource Deputy John Gulledge used Narcan, a medication to reverse the effects of opioids, on one of the students. Paramedics then gave the medication to a second student.

The three students were taken to the hospital and are all expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff’s deputies say they could face charges depending on the results of an investigation into the incident.

The students are assigned to the Focus program and do not have interaction with many other students. All other students present during the incident were evaluated and no symptoms were reported.

